Noah Short to Play in The American Bowl

Army Black Knights slotback Noah Short (15) celebrates his touchdown against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Courtesy of Army West Point Athletics Communications

WEST POINT, N.Y — Army West Point senior slotback Noah Short has been selected to play in the 2026 American Bowl, one of the nation’s premier college football all-star showcases for seniors.



The 2026 American Bowl will be held on January 22 at Victory Field in Lakeland, Fla. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m., and the game will be televised on NFL Network.



The American Bowl is a college football all-star game built to honor more than just performance on the field. It brings together NFL draft-eligible college football players from across the country in a competitive game, nationally televised on NFL Network, that also recognizes service and leadership.

In the 2025 Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs. UConn—his final game as a Black Knight—Short became the first Army player in program history to log 1,000 career yards in both rushing and receiving.

Short started in 36 career games for Army, moving from defense to offense after his freshman year. As a senior, the San Jose, Calif. native posted 571 yards rushing and 438 yards receiving, scoring three total touchdowns.

The event celebrates commitment to something bigger than the moment and proudly supports U.S. military service members and veterans, creating space to acknowledge the sacrifices that often go unseen.

The American Bowl brings people together around the game we love while honoring those who choose to serve.

The game will be coached by NFL veterans Brian Billick and Mike Smith, who will lead the two all-star squads.