Passing The Army Football LB Torch To The New Generation! 

It was approximately two years ago that we published our GBK feature article, “Is Army West Point the New Linebacker U?”

The players highlighted in that article included current NFL players Cole Christiansen, Jon Rhattigan, Andre Carter, and Jimmy Ciarlo. However, as the article itself pointed out, those names represent only a portion of the talented linebackers who have worn the Black & Gold during Head Coach Jeff Monken’s tenure at West Point.

Over the years, the linebacker position has become one of the defining strengths of Army football. Time and again, the Black Knights have developed players who not only excelled on the field but also went on to earn opportunities at the NFL level.

But as is the case with every successful program, the beat must go on.

If the current group of 2026 and 2027 linebacker commitments is any indication, there is plenty of young talent waiting in the wings. These prospects bring size, speed, physicality, and the type of competitive mindset that has become synonymous with Army’s defensive identity.

Will they become the next Christiansen, Rhattigan, Carter, or Ciarlo? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: the pipeline of linebacker talent to West Point remains strong, and the future of the position appears to be in very capable hands.

Cole Christiansen’s Historical Perspective

“I’ll start by saying Coach Bateman is the reason I am where I am today,” declared former Army MLB and current Kansas City Chiefs LB, Christiansen told GoBlackKnights.com. He’s the one that recruited me out of Virginia and offered me my spot to play at Army. Without him I wouldn’t have even been at West Point, so I’m extremely grateful for him.”

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen (48)

“Beyond that, he’s one of the best DC’s in football and coached me into the linebacker I’ve become. Their (Army Black Knights) philosophy definitely makes the linebacker position the defensive quarterback, so they take so much time teaching and really ensuring we have a full grasp on how the defense operates and how everyone fits into it. That preparation and attention to detail helped so much when I got to the pros because pro defenses require that and then some to be successful. Also, the Army football mentality that they instilled built in the toughness that has carried me the 7 years (NFL) I’ve been fortunate enough to play so far.”

Current LBs to keep an eye on …

Well, 1st year Army Defensive Coordinator Daryl Dixon will have the task of replacing two key ILB from Army’s 2025 team … who were both Co-Captains and have graduated …. Kalib Fortner and Andon Thomas.

Inside linebackers will have to play itself out this preseason. Injuries this spring and summer, along with guys being limited due to previous injuries made it difficult to know who will emerge there. Kai Woolfork made great progress this spring/summer and will be a factor.

Outside Linebackers will be a mix of talented guys that don’t have much playing experience. Noah Nixon will be counted on to cement the DOG position. Victor Afalobe is as talented as the staff has had but will need to continue to develop as he did over this summer and this upcoming pre season if he is to contribute.

As Army continues to recruit and develop outstanding young men, the question may no longer be whether the Black Knights are becoming “Linebacker U”—but rather how many more standout linebackers will emerge from the Brotherhood in the years ahead.

Linebackers (Mike, Will, Rush & Apache) need the same qualities that we posted early for safeties. A linebacker must demonstrate the ability to tackle. If you miss tackles in it puts pressure on the secondary or could lead to touchdowns.

In addition, he needs either speed or good instincts so he can play fast. He must show that he can take good angles to the ball carrier and even the receiver.

The exception being they have to process whether the play is a run or a pass, quicker than the safeties do. Instincts and the ability to trigger quickly are more important for linebackers because they align closer to the blockers. They have less time to make decisions If linebackers make the wrong decisions or are too slow in processing the play it’s hard to win plays vs the offense.

Here are a few of the key LB commits from the 2026 & 2027 recruiting classes that look to bring the aforementioned linebacker attributes to the table.

2026 LB COMMITS

• Phillip Goodrich (3-Stars)

• Jaxyn Law

• Deion Miller

• Cayton Kubah-Taylor

• Landon Everett

• Tylor Hunter

2027 LB COMMITS

• Pete Carter

• Ryder Reeve

• Jago Woodards

• Jakari Harris

• Jace Murray