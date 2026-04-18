Post Spring Game (4/17) Video Interviews with Players & Coach Monken

The final score saw the Black team win over the Gold team, 13-3 in Friday’s annual spring game.

The score itself is less of a concern to Head Coach Jeff Monken, compared to wanting to see execution and toughness with players on both squads.

Following yesterday’s contest, that also saw several former Black Knights’ players return to the academy as Honorary Captains for the game. They included Marcus Hilton ’11 (DL), Zach Peterson ’11 (OL), Donnie Dixon ’11 (DB), Steve Erzinger ’12 (LB), Nate Combs ’13 (LB), Jarrett Mackey ’13 (LB), Ben Jebb ’13 (OL), Patrick Laird ’14 (WR), and Raymond Maples ’14 (RB).

Following the game, the media, which included GoBlackKnights.com‘s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat Coach Monken along with players, center Brady Small, QB Cale Hellums, RB Godspower Nwawuihe and LB Bryson Banks.

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