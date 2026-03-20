Post-Spring Practice (3/19/26) Video Interview with RB Godspower Nwawuihe

Following yesterday’s spring practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to catch up with rising Sophomore RB Godspower Nwawuihe.

The talented back is having a solid spring practice after coming off of the surprise of the season when he earned Offensive MVP honors at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Army Black Knights running back Godspower Nwawuihe (7) runs for a touchdown against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Godspower was converted from QB to RB in midseason and made his debut against AFA with 2 carries for 8 yards. Prior to the bowl game he had just 9 rushing attempts and was averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, but carried the ball 12 times for 171 yards and 2 TDs against UConn which boosted his season average to 9.3 yards per carry.

Let’s hear what Nwawuihe had to say in conversation with GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono.

