Post-Spring Practice Interview with DE Jack Bousum (3/10/26)

As mentioned in our GBK Looking Forward 2026 Series on the Defensive Line, one of Army’s key components will be Rising Junior DE Jack Bousum.

He missed the 2024 season with an injury, but returned to start 12 of the 13 games he played this past 2025 campaign. With 596 snaps, he joins Harris-Miller as one of the veterans in this unit. He has 29 career tackles, including 8 TFLs and 4.5 Sacks, along with 1 Pass Defended, a Forced Fumble and a Fumble Recovery. He was named Third Team American Conference in 2025.

Following Tuesday’s practice session, the talented defender sat down with GBK’s Joe Iacono.

Let’s hear what he had to say …

