Post-Spring Practice Video Interview with WR Brady Anderson (3/19/26)

Today, the Black Knights took in practice No. 6 of Spring Camp and are a few weeks away from the Black & Gold spring game, which takes place on April 17th at Michie Stadium.

On Thursday, it was a wholesome day of practice and at the conclusion of the session, GBK’s Joe Iacono spoke with Junior wide receiver Brady Anderson.

Army Black Knights wide receiver Brady Anderson (84) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Anderson broke into the limelight as the second leading receiver on 2025 team with 14 catches for 381 yards. He appeared in all 13 games with 8 starts and 454 snaps making him the odds on favorite as a starter at WR in 2026.

Let’s hear what Anderson had to say in conversation with GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono.

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