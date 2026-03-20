Post-Spring Practice Video Interview with WR Brady Anderson (3/19/26)
Today, the Black Knights took in practice No. 6 of Spring Camp and are a few weeks away from the Black & Gold spring game, which takes place on April 17th at Michie Stadium.
On Thursday, it was a wholesome day of practice and at the conclusion of the session, GBK’s Joe Iacono spoke with Junior wide receiver Brady Anderson.
Anderson broke into the limelight as the second leading receiver on 2025 team with 14 catches for 381 yards. He appeared in all 13 games with 8 starts and 454 snaps making him the odds on favorite as a starter at WR in 2026.
Let’s hear what Anderson had to say in conversation with GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono.
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