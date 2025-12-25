Recruiting Exclusive: Talented 2027 DT Chase Goodrich Picks Up Christmas Day Offer From Army West Point

Army has signed the majority of its 2026 recruiting class Early National Signing Day cycle. Included in those signings was 3-Star Linebacker, Phillip Goodrich, out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

So the recruiting focus is now leaning towards the 2027 prospects who are currently on the Black Knights’ radar. One such player is defensive tackle, Chase Goodrich.

Christmas Day Offer

The talented 6-foot-1, 2027 defensive tackle prospect who currently holds offers from FAU, Navy, Marshall, and Rhode Island received a pleasant Christmas Day surprise when he was extended an offer from Army.

“Coach (Daryl) Dixon had called me this morning to let me know that they loved my film and wanted to offer me a full scholarship to West Point,” shared the excited DT.

“I was excited because my brother Phillip was right there next to me when Coach Dixon had called and it was a great feeling knowing that I now have a opportunity to play with my brother at such a great institution.”

“Coach Dixon had said that he wanted to wish me a Merry Christmas and that they wanted to offer me a full scholarship,” Chase added.

High Interest In The Black Knights

The proverbial question we put out there to Chase now that he has been officially offered by the Black Knights … What is his level of interest in Army West Point?”

“It is very high because of the prestige of Army West Point and also being around other men that have that similar work ethic to what I have grown up in and the culture,” he declared. “Also bringing that connection in the front 7 between me and my brother Phillip.”

Our next question to the defensive tackle was inquiring as to when he will be looking to make his college decision, especially since he has yet to visit the West Point campus.

“I’m aiming to commit to where I feel is home sometime before my senior season starts so I can focus on dominating the season,” he shared.

“We haven’t had that deep of a conversation on getting up there (West Point) yet, but Coach Dixon said they would love to get me up there as-well with my brother Phillip.

Phillip’s Reaction

“He was excited for me — he told me that they had let him know they were going to offer me and he was waiting for me to get that call and he had a big smile on his face.”

