Spring Practice Kickoff: Army Jeff Monken Meets with Media 

Spring Ball is right around the corner for the Black Knights and this afternoon, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media to touch upon several topics, including this week’s departure of two talented members of his coaching staff in Mike Viti and Allen Smith.

Additionally, the team is scheduled to practice for the first time this spring on Friday, 3/6.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.

