Stop us if you’ve heard this before - the trio of Short, Matteson & Thomas making NFL noise

Noah Short chatting with members of the San Francisco 49ers staff

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2026 Army Football NFL Pro Day



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Army SB Noah Short has worked out/will be working out for several NFL teams



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