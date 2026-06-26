Talented 2027 RB Jameson Davis makes the call and it’s the Army Black Knights

Previous Jameson’s GBK Article (4/1/26): RB Jameson Davis high on the Army Black Knights of West Point



2027Running Back prospect Jameson Davis is out of Brother Rice High School Chicago (IL).

The 5-foot-9, 193 pounder officially committed to the Army Black Knights on his recent visit to West Point.

“Yes I committed to Army and I visited West Point on June 20th,” he confirmed.

“I notified that day (6/20) … I committed in front of Coach (Jeff) Monken and Coach Holt and they were very excited to hear my commitment!!”

“Yeah, me and Coach Monken had a good conversation he asked me how I enjoyed my visit and if I could see myself playing here and of course I said yes sir,” Davis added. “Then he asked me is that a commitment and I then said yes sir, that is a commitment.”

So what lead Davis to say yes to the Army football program and the academy in general?

“The rich history, updated facilities, and the overall atmosphere of Army,” he said without hesitation.

The talented running back made his decision over offers from programs such as Arizona State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Miami(OH), Cornell, Lindenwood, Western Illinois, Navy, Northern illinois, University of Delaware and Sacramento State.

GBK Closing Comment

It has yet to be officially determine if Davis will be entering the academy as a direct admit, but our guess is that will be the case.