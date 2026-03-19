TBT: Army Black Knights “Standout Sophs”

Today, the Black Knights will participate in practice No. 6 of Army Spring Football 2026 and as always, we look forward to the Black & Gold game, which takes place on April 17th at Michie Stadium, which means the close of spring ball.

Today present to us once again, an opportunity to reflect on a feature we previously highlighted — specifically underclassmen who are no longer newcomers, but now seasoned young Black Knights.

Back in November 2025, we recognized four such players whose impact this past season proved significant.

Now, as they enter their junior campaigns, let’s take a look back at those four players and the foundation they’ve built heading into spring ball.

One of those players is RB Briggs Bartosh and reason that he is being pointed out versus the other three is we are not sure of his current status this spring. “Rumors” have it that he might be slightly injured, but we are waiting to get confirmation on that when the media has it’s next press conference with Head Coach Jeff Monken.

Regarding the other three players, WR Brady Anderson, DE Jack Bousum and K Dawson Jones all three as we have noted on the 12th message board (Spring Practice Thread) are having very solid spring performances.

CLICK HERE

Army Black Knights “Standout Sophs” …



… including video interview with Kicker Dawson Jones as he joins Joe Iacono (@GBKJoeIacono) in post practice one-on-one chat#ArmyFootball @On3sports @Rivalshttps://t.co/5iqtXFBWGb pic.twitter.com/keHL7XN7Lu — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) November 6, 2025

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel