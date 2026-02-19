TBT: Army Black Knights “Standout Sophs”

As we move closer to the kickoff of Army Spring Football 2026, it also gives us an opportunity to reflect on several features we previously highlighted — specifically underclassmen who are no longer newcomers, but now seasoned young Black Knights.

Back in November 2025, we recognized four such players whose impact this past season proved significant.

Now, as they enter their junior campaigns, let’s take a look back at those four players and the foundation they’ve built heading into spring ball.

CLICK HERE