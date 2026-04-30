TBT: GBK Quarter Century Team Podcast: Iacono & Guests Steve Kreipe and Dave Warns

This dynamic trio brings a unique combination to the GBK Podcast—West Point graduates, avid followers of Army Black Knights football, and a deep understanding of the program.

Back on January 8, 2026, Steve Kreipe and Dave Warns joined GBK Podcast Host Joe Iacono to break down GBK’s Quarter Century Team.

So, just in case you missed it—or want to revisit the conversation—be sure to check out this engaging segment.

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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