TE Keian Shelton joins Army’s 2027 Recruiting Class

On Saturday, 2027 TE prospect Keian Shelton connected with GoBlackKnights.com to bring us up to speed with his unofficial visit to West Point.

“We’re on a unofficial visit right now and we got here yesterday evening and I talked to Coach (Jeff) Monken and committed to Army about 6:00pm yesterday,” said the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder who is out of Cabell Midland High School in Ona, West Virginia. “I’ll be at junior day here till about 8pm.

“I spent the weekend here Friday and Saturday,” offered Shelton, whose initial visit to West Point was back on March 14th.

COMMITMENT CONVERSATION

“Well I got there Friday evening and talked to Coach Starace for a while until I went upstairs and talked to Coach Monken. He asked me if I was getting closer to making my decision and I said yeah I think so. He said is that towards Army? I said yeah and he said is that a commitment and I said yes sir and he jumped up and said heck yeah! He was super excited. Then I went out and talked to all the coaches and they were all congratulating me.”

According to the newest member of the Army 2027 recruiting class, his decision was not a spur of the moment decision.

“From the first time I visited there was just something in the air,” he explained. “I could feel it … I don’t know what it was but I just felt like I knew. The brotherhood, coaches, being set for life after football, etc. From when Army first offered me they were the ones that showed the most interest by far and I could tell they really wanted me and think I’ll be a great fit at West Point. So overall what got me the most is the brotherhood and family. I could as well as my parents could tell that this is where I should be.”

LOOKING AHEAD

The student-athlete who currently holds a 3.75 is prep bound, but is looking head as he prepares for his eventual landing spot, The United States Military Academy at West Point as a member of the Black Knights’ football program.

“I’ll have to say just getting better everyday … whether that be in the weight room, football field, or classroom,” said Shelton as he talked about prepping for becoming a Black Knight. “Preparing myself for the next level.”

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe (FREE) to our YouTube channel