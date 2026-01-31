Photo Courtesy of Danny Wild

The renovations to Michie Stadium on the grounds of the United States Military Academy should be complete as Army host Bryant on September 5th for the first football game of the 2026 season.

The future is bright.

And we aren’t done yet.

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uVkD7iuMau — Tom Theodorakis (@TT_Army_AD) January 31, 2026

Just In Case You Missed It: GBK Exclusive Video Interview with Army West Point AD Tom “Theo” Theodorakis (1/22)

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel