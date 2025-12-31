GBK: TOP 5 THINGS ARMY MUST DO THIS OFFSEASON

Frosh Army Black Knights running back Godspower Nwawuihe (7) runs for a touchdown against

the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Following the stellar performance in the victory over UConn in the Fenway Bowl, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the 2026 season for the Army Black Knights. However, in order to improve on their 7-6 record and win the CiC trophy in 2026 with wins over Navy and Air Force, Army will need to ensure they do a few key things in the offseason. Here’s our GoBlackKnights.com perspective on those items.

Keep The Talented Group of Freshmen and Sophomores Out of the Transfer Portal

Last year Army lost 3 key players to the portal. One advantage this year is that there’s only one portal window. We’ll know by January 17th if we’re able to retain our young talent. Here are key players to keep an eye on …

• Sophomore DE Jack Bousum

• Sophomore RB Briggs Bartosh

• Sophomore WR Brady Anderson

• Freshman RB Godspower Nwawuihe

2. Replace The Back Seven (7) On Defense

Army’s defense carried the team for most of the season since the offense only averaged 22 points per game prior to the Fenway Bowl. A big part of the success on D was the Back 7. Army graduates 5 of those 7 players this year.

• LB and Co-Captain, Andon Thomas

• LB and Co-Captain, Kalib Fortner

Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) and linebacker Andon Thomas (51)- Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

• Safety Casey Larkin

• Safety Collin Matteson

• Apache/Nickel Gavin Shields

• Dog OLB Eric Ford

That’s a lot of defensive productivity for DC Nate Woody to replace but he has some strong underclassmen waiting in the wings. Most of them played on special teams and a few of them saw quality minutes in the Fenway Bowl.

• S Stephen Nnadozie

• LB Noah Nixon

• LB Cole Seawright

• LB Bryson Banks

• S Caleb Williams

3. Find Playmakers On Offense To Replace Graduating Slot Receiver Noah Short

Short’s productivity will be difficult to replace, both as a runner and receiving target for Cale Hellums and the rest of the Army QB’s, but we may have found a playmaker in Godspower in the Fenway Bowl. A healthy Briggs Bartosh at RB would also give OC Cody Worley some wiggle, a burst, and some key productivity at that position to replace Short’s yardage.

Look for WR Brady Anderson to keep improving and for Tobi Oluwale to compliment him in the passing game. We aren’t really sure who the “next man up” at Slot would be outside of Samari Howard so the Black Knights will need to identify that player before opening day 2026.

NOTABLE: Stay Tuned For Our Upcoming Annual ‘Looking Forward’ Articles (Offense & Defense)

4. More Consistency On Offense

While Army’s offense averaged nearly 5 yards/play on 1st down this season, there were far too many 2nd and longs (especially early in the season before some personnel changes were made in the backfield and the offensive line found their footing). This put Army’s offense behind the chains and may have caused the drop in scoring average as much as anything this year.

More productivity and consistency on 1st down (3-5 yards) keep Army’s offense ahead of schedule and gives Cody Worley a lot more play-calling options on 2nd and 3rd down (as we saw in the bowl game). Getting the FB’s/RB’s involved early and often may not only take some heat off Cale Hellums but whenever Army’s option attack runs through the Fullback, things seem to go better overall. This was evident in the Fenway Bowl as Jake Rendina, Godspower, and Carson Smith (all returning) all had big days and put Army’s offense in 2nd and medium or 2nd and short a lot.

5. Continue To Evolve The Passing Game

As much as Coach Monken would rather not discuss passing at all, Army has shown that when they are efficient in the passing game (Gordon Larson’s favorite statistic), their offense is much more productive. Having at least the threat of a passing game keeps teams from putting 9+ defenders in the box and gives our run-heavy offense a much better chance of success against 8 or 7-man boxes.

Hellums has shown some arm strength and accuracy when he doesn’t make bad decisions like throwing late into double coverage. If he can continue to improve as a passer and we can incorporate more options like TE passes like we saw against UTSA Army could become much more of a dual threat team and give opposing DC’s something to consider. A few explosive pass plays as we saw against UTSA and U Conn make the run game much more effective.

