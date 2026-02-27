Top Recruiting Target Colton Francis Talks Army Offer & Interest

Although 2027 Athlete Colton Francis only has two offers (Army & Air Force), he is clearly on the Black Knights must get list.

“I got offered on January 19th by Coach John Loose, who he is handling my recruiting,” shared the 6-foot-2, 191 Athlete, who is out of Worcester Academy.

“He’s (Loose) super great, I enjoy talking to him every time I get the chance. Army started recruiting me about two months before I got offered. My first conversation I had with them was when Coach Loose texted me saying he liked my film and asked if we could hop on a phone call.”

“On January 19th the plan was that Coach Loose was going to come up to Worcester Academy so we could talk,” added Francis. But before he came up he called me and told me that he was gonna offer me and I ran out of my dorm room was and just started running around are campus.”

Another plus side for the Army coaching staff is that the talented prospect is no stranger to the historical grounds of West Point.

“Yes, I’ve visited twice … once for the game vs Tulsa and second for the Junior Day on the 31st of January,” he explained.

Defensive Fit?

Francis’ versatility is another point of reference, and although we have him listed as an Athlete, he plays corner, safety and wide receiver.

From a defensive perspective, he had this to say relative to the Black Knights’ ‘D’ and his experience.

“My school has played a mix of 3-4 and 4-3, which has been helpful, but I think I fit extremely well into Army’s scheme,” he boldly stated. “They play fast and physical, which is exactly how I love to play. I also like the unconventional blitzes you can run with safeties out of the 3-4, I’d say that suits my play style perfectly.”

For his 2025 junior football campaign, Francis and his teammates went 5-3.

His individual stats were 7 TDs, 600 yards and 22 receptions. Defensively he had 1 INT 10 PD, 16 tackles and was designated as an All-Conference HM.

Francis Level Of Interest?

“I never considered myself at a military school, but over the past couple months that’s changed, he stated. “But this level in Army is strong … the first offer is always special because it’s the school that took a chance on you before anyone else and that’s what separates Army for me … Glory To God!”

