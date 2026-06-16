Welcome Jake Wilson - 2027 Versatile Tight End commits to the Army Black Knights

Looking Back To Look Ahead

As we stated back in November regarding our initial GoBlackKnights.com article on Jake Wilson – he is a talented tight end who is out of St Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia (PA).

What we also pointed out is that he is familiar with the West Point campus, which is predicated on his family connections at the academy.

“This was my first visit to Army, but I have been on post countless times visiting my sisters (Army’s Women Basketball Team -Taylor Wilson #22 – forward and Brooke Wilson #3 -guard) and going to their basketball games and Army Football games,” Wilson pointed out back in November,” he explained. Yes, his sisters attend the academy.

However on Friday, the siblings emotions reflected Wilson’s college decision which is Army West Point.

“Both of my sisters, Taylor and Brooke, cried because they were so happy and proud,” he stated. “We are all very excited to be at West Point for one year all together.”

Wilson Extends His Pledge To Army West Point

Friday evening, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder connected with GBK and this to say.

“I should be available to chat tomorrow and I have a big announcement coming soon too,” he firmly stated.

Then on Saturday with our exclusive conversation with Wilson, he offered this insight.

“I committed to West Point yesterday on my visit,” declared the tight end.

“I committed at the end of my visit yesterday in front of Coach Monken in his office. Coach Starace and Coach Loose brought my family and I to his office … so they were waiting outside. Everyone was very excited and welcoming to me and my family. Their reactions were just even more assurance to me that West Point is my home and the place where I belong.”

Deciding Factors in the Transfer Portal/NIL Era

“I think the main factor that led to my decision was my family connection there,” explained Wilson. “I have two older sisters that are cadets who play on the basketball team. They have helped me through the process and I can’t wait to join them. Additionally, the team atmosphere and the connection in the locker room played a huge role. Especially today in the current age of college football, it’s common to see teams full of individuals and teams that change every year because of the transfer portal. At West Point, that is not the case. The connection between the players on the team is incredible, and I know that for the most part I will be spending my 4 years with the same group of guys.”

Closing Comment

According to Wilson, he is now in prep mode now that he has made his college decision.

“Right now, I am just focusing on being the best player, teammate, and leader that I can be going into my senior season,” said the student-athlete who currently maintains a 3.9 GPA and is expected to be a direct admit.

“Now that the recruiting process is over, my sole focus for the next 6 months is helping my team win a state championship. After that, offseason training — getting bigger, faster, and stronger will be my focus until I report for R-Day next June.”

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

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