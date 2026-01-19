Here we are heading into the latter days of the month of January (2026) and before we know it the 2026 will kickoff.

As per the Black Knights’ official website, Army will host East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, and Tulane at Michie Stadium. It will mark Army’s first meeting with South Florida since joining the conference.

The Black Knights will travel to Memphis, Rice, Temple, and Tulsa. The matchup with Memphis will also be Army’s first against the Tigers as a member of The American.

But here at GoBlackKnights.com, we have already begun to set the expectations and tone with our Looking Forward Series, as GBK’s Football Analyst Gordon Larson has started with the offense position by position and then he will move over to the defensive side of the ball, which should interesting, knowing that Army has a new Defensive Coordinator in Daryl Dixon.

We aren’t going leave you hanging regarding Dixon and newly hired and Co-DC, Scot Sloan, as GBK’s Podcast Host, Joe Iacono will be interviewing both this week.

But our Proverbial Question to you, which you can answer on the thread (What Are Your 2026 Army Football Expectations?) on the 12th Knight Message Board.