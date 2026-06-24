ACC Announces Cal Football Representatives at Media Day

From July 15-17 in downtown Charlotte, ACC Football Media Day gets underway before the start of the 2026-27 College Football season. For Cal Football, a new look roster takes the field and the media will get to meet with several Golden Bears on the third and final day in the Queen City.



The following Cal Football representatives will be on site as the festivities take place on the ACC Network.



– QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

– RB Adam Mohammed

– CB Ricky Fletcher

– Head Coach Tosh Lupoi

– General Manager Ron Rivera

In 2025, Sagapolutele threw for 3,454 yards with 18 touchdowns in what amounted to a stellar freshman campaign that included several highlight performances at Oregon State, at Boston College and vs SMU among others.



Mohammed is coming off a season where he split time with Jonah Coleman at Washington, who has since signed with the Denver Broncos after being drafted. Mohammed had 523 yards with five touchdowns on 116 carries. On the receiving end, he had 17 receptions for 138 yards and became an integral piece of Cal’s Top 15 transfer portal class.



Fletcher transferred in from Ole Miss and figures to be the premier corner in Michael Hutchings’ defense throghout this season. He rotated in for the Rebels last season and had three starts, including participation in all three College Football Playoff game that Ole Miss played in. Fletcher was among my personal standouts from spring football as he looks to take that next step with more reps available at Cal.



Rivera makes another appearance at ACC Football Media Day while Lupoi enters his first one as the Head Coach of his alma mater. Cal is currently ushering in a new era as they are currently building a Top 20 recruiting class nationally in the 2027 cycle during the first full rotation under the new staff.