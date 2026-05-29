ACC announces home and road matchups for Cal Men's Basketball

Yesterday afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the home and away matchups for men’s basketball conference play in the 2026-27 season. Cal Basketball’s schedule included a “primary partner”, which was rival Stanford and their “variable partner” was NC State, meaning they’ll take on the Wolfpack at Haas Pavilion and Lenovo Center this year.

With the Bears turning the roster over due to the losses of Justin Pippen, Dai Dai Ames and Rytis Petraitis, they’ll face this incoming set of matchups with a new look roster.



2026-27 ACC Basketball Matchups

Stanford/at Stanford

NC State/at NC State

vs. Boston College

vs. Florida State

vs. Miami

vs. Syracuse

vs. Virginia

vs. Virginia Tech

vs. Wake Forest

at Clemson

at Duke

at Louisville

at North Carolina

at Notre Dame

at Pitt

at SMU

Initial thoughts on the matchups

This is an underrated home slate for the Bears. It’s not necessarily comprised of the big name brands so to speak but lots of teams that have had recent runs of success or are ushering in new eras of basketball.

NC State put together a nice class under first year Head Coach Justin Gainey. Florida State was among the hottest teams in the nation down the stretch last year, including eliminating Cal from the ACC Tournament. Miami made the second round of the NCAA Tournament under then first year HC Jai Lucas, who for my money is among the most underrated coaches in the country.



We don’t have a great idea of what Boston College and Syracuse are going to look like next year under their first year coaches. Mark Madsen faces off against Luke Murray, who is now with BC after being an assistant under Dan Hurley at UConn while Gerry McNamara, a Cuse alum who famously ran all five of his Siena starters the 40 minute distance to an almost upset of Duke, returns to upstate New York.



TV designations and tipoff times for Cal Basketball’s schedule will be released at a later date.