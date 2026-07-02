Cal Baseball looks to sustain culture in the portal era

Reporting by Hugo Traverso

In the midst of madness at the collegiate level, Cal Baseball has been a launching point for many young stars. Players like Jarren Advincula have dominated for the Golden Bears and then moved on to bigger schools. However, this offseason has been a different course for the Golden Bears as they’ve been able to retain top talent.

Star catcher and Bay Area native Hideki Prather was among those key prospects. He shined for the Campolindo Cougars, one of the best teams in California’s North Coast Section, and led them on multiple deep playoff runs. His success earned him an offer from the ACC’s Clemson Tigers, playing and then hitting transfer portal and to head back home to Cal.

He batted .333 this year, including 14 homers, bringing in 46 RBI all while posting a 1.053 OPS. He would be a hot commodity in the transfer portal, but for Prather who’s experienced the portal before, he’s happy at home.



In fact, he credits his success to the environment he’s in, “I think it was honestly just the environment around me and having a good mindset about things. Playing free and easy, playing for the team, the guy next to you.” Prather also praised an incredible coaching staff at Cal for helping him find that success, “The coaches around me were super supportive. They give you a pretty good leash to do the things that you need to do. I think as a team we didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve, but the guys on that team are really good dudes; guys you want to play for, guys that have your back.”

As far as finding that camaraderie on a new team, he has summer ball to partially thank. In 2024 and 2025, he played for the Healdsburg Prune Packers over the summer in Sonoma County, a championship winning team featuring Golden Bears on the roster. Bears legend and current Brewers 1B Andrew Vaughn spent a summer there in 2016.

In the summer of 2025, he committed to Cal Baseball and met his roommate, another local star and Prune Packer infielder, Cade Campbell of Lodi.



To Prather, Cade is another hardworking ballplayer and the best friend that makes Cal such a desirable team to play for, “[Cade is] one of those dudes you want to play for every day. He works his butt off and that’s the kind of guys you want to be around. That makes a huge difference.” For Cade, Hideki is much the same, “Hideki has been an awesome friend and person. We met my first year in the Burg and immediately hit it off. We got to play a few years in the burg together and then he decided to come to Cal which fired me up. It was such a pleasure watching him grow into the player he is today. He is such a great teammate and leader for both the Prune Packers and the Bears.”

As Cade mentioned, he and Hideki became instant friends and that friendship has bloomed coming into the 2026 summer with the Packers.

Hideki is returning to Cal Baseball with Cade for the 2027 season, his redshirt junior season and Cade’s senior season. Both are excited to be back with their Golden Bear teammates in the spring for a promising season. Cade loves the veteran presence on the 2027 Bears, “Having some returners coming back to Cal is going to be huge. Having a veteran presence mixed with fresh blood is a great mix to compete in the ACC.” That new blood will come in the form of a freshman and an up-and-coming sophomore who is poised for another incredible year.

One of Cade’s fellow Bear infielders made headlines this year as he burst onto the ACC scene, just a freshman. Jett Kenady, a top prospect out of Carlsbad High School, the same high school that produced Ohio State QB Julian Sayin, was explosive for the Bears this year. Kenady mashed 11 homers and posted a .320 batting average during his freshman campaign. Following this stellar season, Kenady earned First Team Freshman All American honors from Perfect Game and the NCBWA. Originally on the roster for the Healdsburg Prune Packers this year, he withdrew from the team with his summer destination uncertain yet bright, either with USA Baseball in Cary, North Carolina, or on Cape Cod in the Cape Cod Baseball League in Massachusetts.

Kenady answered Cal’s need for a good infield bat when Jacob French was injured midway through the season. French, a former Healdsburg Prune Packer himself, is another Bay Area bat that the Bears brought in through the transfer portal from DII San Francisco State where he was CCAA Freshman of the Year as a pickup for Mike Neu.

French is living his dream he says and credits fantastic people around the program for making the journey special for him, “The coaching staff had ideas that aligned a lot with my own. My teammates and being close to home is what is keeping me in Berkeley. I love all the people I have met in Berkeley and I love being here and close to home.”



In over eighty games with the Golden Bears, French has put up a .371 batting average, 45 extra base hits and 60 RBI. He credits his success to a tailored experience from the coaches, “I like how the coaches give us the freedom to work on the things that we feel we need to improve on, but jump in if they really feel like we need to work on a specific thing or place… They are very knowledgeable.”



Coming off a shortened season in 2026, French is very excited to get back on the diamond next spring believing with the returners that there are “Great things to come in 2027″ for Cal Baseball.