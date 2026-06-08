Cal flips speedster 4-Star WR Demare Dezeurn

After a tumultuous split with the Oklahoma Sooners, the California Golden Bears have struck again on the recruiting trail with the addition of 4-Star Wide Receiver Demare Dezeurn. Sooner Scoop first reported the news that the two sides parting ways on Saturday morning as the Southern California speedster was on a visit with the Golden Bears in the Bay Area.



Cal continues its climb in having a Top 25 class, adding its 19th commit coming off the heels of Jeovanni Henley also making his pledge this weekend to the Bears. Tosh Lupoi and staff continue to be relentless on the recruiting trail, as they have now added the seventh blue chip prospect in their 2027 class and the seventh commit overall in said class in the last week alone.



Dezerun is rated as the No. 141 overall player in the Rivals 300 and No. 23 among receivers in the 2027 class with a skill set that includes blazing fast speed. He most notably runs a 10.32 100 meter dash, notably faster than the likes of former Cal S Ashtyn Davis (10.72) and on par with former Cal RB Jahvid Best‘s (10.31 as a senior) numbers at the same juncture. In his sophomore season at Palisades, the now Westlake product Dezerun hauled in 64 passes for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns. Dezerun also had some action in the special teams game, working as a returner where he housed two touchdowns on that side of the ball.



Alongside Charles Davis, AJ Sanders III, Blake Gunter, Jaxsen Stokes (also a one time Oklahoma commit) and Rahzario Edwards, Dezerun joins an electric set of skill position players that Cal has had its eyes on.

Our Greg Biggins has the breakdown on what pushed Demare Dezeurn and his decision across the finish line in favor of the Bears.