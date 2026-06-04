Cal Football Alum Teddye Buchanan pays it forward with foundational camp in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – On what becomes the norm deep in the heart of the Richmond District, a foggy morning met the elementary and middle school campers at former Cal and current Baltimore Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan‘s first football camp.



Buchanan, who spent time growing up in both South San Francisco and San Francisco, reflected that it was a meaningful way to give back to the kids in the area, hoping to pass on the idea that they can too make the league one day. A series of sessions that included the morning chapter with the youngersters ramped up as the high schoolers hit the field for some afternoon drills under the guise of Buchanan, brother and Cal LB Tobey Weydemuller, former Cal LB Hunter Barth and Ryan Ting, a 2x national champion with USC among others.



“I just want to give kids really good memories,” said Buchanan. “Especially starting with the younger kids, opportunity to see someone from where they’re from who is from the NFL. For these high school kids, just give them a chance to develop their skills. I [had] coaches who have done it at a really high level.”



A couple of those connections are from the Cal sphere, including the aforementioned Weydemuller and Barth, who were coaching up the linebackers and corners respectively on the day. Weydemuller expressed that all the coaches brought a healthy intensity, similar to what he mentioned he’s experienced under the new Cal Football staff, as they traded pads for the whistles on what became a sunny afternoon in the city by the bay.



“I love to support my brother,” exclaimed Weydemuller. “He’s done big things with the Ravens. I’m happy to be out here, I love coaching.”



As everyone broke into groups, Ting led warmups as the D1 coaches, also comprised of athletes from UC Davis, readied drills including Buchanan. Once the dust settled, he took the reigns in a place that’s very familiar for the Bay Area native. Quarterback pocket drills.



For those unaware, the 2024 all-ACC first team linebacker was primarily a quarterback in high school before a broken thumb his junior season allowed him to play more defense, albeit with a club on his hand. All that did was land him a 2019 WCAL Player of the Year award and a goal line stand to secure a co-championship against Serra, which in turn got him on the radar at UC Davis. As they say the rest is history.



Through the 14 games he was able to play last season in Baltimore before going down with an injury, Buchanan racked up 93 total tackles, 5 TFL’s and a forced fumble as he worked alongside Roquan Smith, who was instrumental as a mentor. Despite being out East, he hasn’t forgotten his roots when he steps out on the field.



“I didn’t leave [California] for the first 22 years of my life,” Buchanan recalled. “California is who I am. Deep in my core.”

As Buchanan and the family reflected on what became a good five plus hour day at George Washington High School, the former Cal linebacker readied for the future while also simultaneously appreciating the foundation that was built this past weekend.



“Just getting to see the smiles on the kids faces. Getting to see their excitement, seeing them having fun. Money can’t buy that. Those moments I’ll cherish and remember.”