Cal Football finalizes 2027 Non Conference Schedule

Cal Football has its non conference opponents set for the 2027 season, the school announced yesterday.



In addition to continuing its series against in state rival UCLA with a road game scheduled in Southern California, the Bears are adding regional foe Sacramento State and the Sun Belt’s Old Dominion to their schedule. Cal’s game against the Hornets will take place in the Week 0 zero slot on August 28 while the matchup against the Monarchs kicks off on September 11.



Starting in the 2027 season, the Atlantic Coast Conference is moving to a nine game conference schedule, as opposed to the gradual addition of conference games that occurred for the 2026 Cal campaign. BYU was taken off the 2026 slate in place of Wake Forest as the ACC also implemented a standard that says “teams shall play a minimum of 10 games each year against Power Four opponents.”



Cal Football has never played against Old Dominion in its history. ODU is coming off a 2025 season where they won 10 games and won a bowl game before like many others in this day and age of college athletics, lost of some of its marquee players. QB Colton Joseph has since transferred to Wisconsin.



Sacramento State on the other hand is making its transition to the FBS under new Head Coach and the Bay Area’s own Alonzo Carter, who has spent time coaching at McClymonds High School, Contra Costa Junior College and San Jose State before his recent stop as one of the main assistants under Brent Brennan at Arizona. The Hornets have also joined the MAC, and hook up with the Bears to minimize some of its travel in year two of its FBS standing. Cal holds a 3-0 series lead over Sacramento State as the Bears get set for their first season under Tosh Lupoi.