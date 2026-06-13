Cal Football lands 2027 Central Valley TE Jamie Spurgeon

As Cal Football made the final two for Fresno area TE Jamie Spurgeon, the Bears were able to capitalize on the Central Valley product over Texas Tech en route to landing its 21st commit of the 2027 class.



Golden Bear Report mentioned heading into this weekend that Spurgeon recently had his schedule shuffled around and ultimately never had his visit with the Red Raiders as Cal was able to close. Washington State and Utah also had interest early on in his process before the Bears were able to take the lead alongside Texas Tech.



Michael Saffell lead the charge on this recruitment, completing an in home visit back in early May while Spurgeon mentioned other connections with Offensive Coordinator Jordan Somerville and Tight Ends Coach Steve Haunga.



“I’ve had Cal coaches make a home visit and had dinner and it was good,” Spurgeon told our Brandon Huffman during the process. “Coach Saffell has probably been the one running point with me the most.”



Spurgeon spent multiple seasons at Clovis East High School, where a combination of his time there coupled with a breakout performance at the Rivals Camp in San Francisco helped continue to jumpstart his recruitment. Throughout his process, he had mentioned wanting to get his decision done before his senior season and found what he was looking for with Cal.



In his commitment announcement on Instagram, it was mentioned that the 2027 Tight End is coming to Berkeley as a dual sport athlete, also putting a pledge for the Cal Baseball team. He recently transferred back to Minarets, where he helped contribute to a CIF State Championship as a pitcher. Spurgeon tossed 63 total innings with a 3.22 ERA.



Jamie Spurgeon joins Rahzario Edwards as the other Tight End commit in the 2027 class. Charles Davis was initially slotted there too but was recently moved over to the Wide Receiver classification.



