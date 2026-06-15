Cal Football OL Commit Amaziah Siale Flips to LSU

After Amaziah Siale committed to Cal on his official visit at the start of June, it turned out to only be the beginning for the Mission Viejo product.



Siale traveled around and camped across the country, including stops along with offers at Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU. The latter of which hosted him for an official visit on a quick turnaround after that camp offer in Baton Rouge and were able to flip the California product.



This was a recruitment that picked up furiously over the course of the last couple weeks and it became increasingly clear that holding on to Siale without interruption would be a tough task.



“Everything happened so quick,” Siale told our Greg Biggins in regards to his LSU visit. “They invited me to come back for an official visit and I really enjoyed spending time with the coaching staff and getting to know everyone better.”



Evidently it was enough for Siale to flip to the Bayou under first year Head Coach Lane Kiffin. This scenario took a similar approach to the way things sped up in Berkeley. Siale visited for the Spring Game and turned that around to schedule the official visit and eventually commit to Offensive Line Coach Famika Anae.



Moving forward, I expect Cal to continue to go back and forth in this recruitment and not let up. You can’t bat 1.000 in recruiting but if you’re Tosh Lupoi who has won Recruiter of the Year awards, there’s a proof of concept in relentlessly trying to see this through. Its the first Cal flip in the 2027 cycle under the new staff, but there are still targets on the board irrespective of where Amaziah Siale’s recruitment ends up.



DaJohn Yarborough is still on the board with Cal in contention and the Bears also recently offered another SoCal OL in Saik Fiataugaluia, who split time at guard and tackle for Corona Centennial.