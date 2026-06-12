Cal Football WR Trevor Rogers completes Track & Field season as Second Team All-American

As Trevor Rogers continues to navigate a dual sport career in Berkeley, the Cal Football Wide Receiver and Bay Area native made his mark in this years track season. After qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the West Regional down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Rogers was able to take to the big stage in TrackTown USA at the University of Oregon. He was the first Cal long jumper to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championship in 11 years after finishing in eighth during the regional event.



Rogers competed and put together three of his four personal best results enroute to being named a NCAA Second Team All-American. Rogers, who was previously ranked 42nd in the region a couple of weeks ago, put together a leap of 7.73m (25-4.5), good enough for 10th place overall and the All-American honors on his final run. To start his day, Rogers logged a 7.65m (25-1.25) leap, good enough for his second best mark of the year at the time before following it up with a 7.70m (25-3.25) in the lead up to his final 10th place run.



“I’m so impressed with this kid,” said Cal Track & Field Coach Robyne Johnson post event. “He did everything he was supposed to do.”



Trevor Rogers enters his redshirt sophomore campaign with the Golden Bears football team, coming off a spring session where he will be in the hunt for on field reps. He closed his spring football chapter with a touchdown in the Cal spring game before turning his attention back to the Track & Field season as he looks to break into Ike Hilliard‘s rotation at wide out this season. The Acalanes High School product appeared in four games each of the last two seasons, including hauling in his first career reception back in the 2024 season.