Cal Golden Bears Special: 3 months for $1

It’s a new era at Golden Bear Report after On3 announced the addition of well-respected Cal reporter and life-long Golden Bears fan Thomas Dunn as the new publisher of the On3 Cal fan site. With Cal football approaching one of the most exciting months in recruiting as the Golden Bears prepare to host several top prospects for official visits over the next month, Golden Bear Report will be there at every turn providing Cal football fans with unmatched coverage of the Golden Bears — all at a can’t miss special offer: Three months of premium access for ONLY $1!

That’s right, new members who join Golden Bear Report today will get three months of premium Cal football and recruiting coverage for ONLY $1!!

From how the Golden Bears are shaping up under first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi, to what lies ahead for Cal recruiting as the staff approaches what’s expected to be a big month of official visits or expectations for Cal football heading into Lupoi’s first season leading the Golden Bears — there’s no shortage of information and news happening at Golden Bear Report.

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join Golden Bear Report today to get three months of premium Cal coverage for ONLY $1!!

GOLDEN BEAR REPORT SPECIAL: Get 3 months of premium Cal football and recruiting coverage for ONLY $1!!

With a Golden Bear Report annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. Our trusted Golden Bear Report staff and team of On3 | Rivals national reporters deliver insider scoop, in-depth reporting and premium analysis that Cal fans rely on.

— Elite team coverage led by new Golden Bear Report publisher Thomas Dunn! The combination of Dunn’s team coverage and the On3 | Rivals national intel provides Cal fans with around-the-clock updates on all things Golden Bears!

— The best Cal message board community around! The Golden Bear Report community, The Bears Lair, is where Cal fans connect with the staff, read premium scoop and discuss it with fellow members.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals network of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and many other influential national voices. The On3 | Rivals national team is consistently delivering the latest recruiting intel and breaking news from across the country.

— The most comprehensive recruiting and player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of Golden Bear Report’s resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more.

— In addition to exclusive access to all premium Cal content and forums, Golden Bear Report members can also read premium articles across the entire On3 | Rivals network!

Led by our new Golden Bear Report publisher Thomas Dunn and On3 | Rivals insiders, Cal fans will stay in the know on everything happening in Berkeley — with unmatched access to breaking news, recruiting intel, premium analysis and the Golden Bear Report community — all at a can’t-miss special offer: Three months for $1!!

So don’t miss out and join Golden Bear Report today to get three months of premium Cal coverage for ONLY $1!!