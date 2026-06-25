Cal Men's Basketball F Chris Bell inks UDFA deal with New Orleans Pelicans

As the NBA Draft came and went this past Tuesday and Wednesday evening, no Cal Men’s Basketball players were selected during the two televised rounds. Training camp, summer league and other UDFA deals almost instantly started to take shape across the country and there the Bears finally had their number called with F Chris Bell earning a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.



Bell is coming off a season where the Bay Area and Concord native averaged 14.2 points per game on 45.9% shooting from the floor and 40% from 3-Point range, including a season high 31 points in the Bears first round NIT game against UIC at Haas Pavilion and an instrumental 22 points in Cal’s win over then ranked UCLA at the Chase Center in San Francisco.



In a tweet celebrating his accomplishment, Bell said “Nola I promise yall getting a dawg outta me let’s work.”



Those aforementioned 14.2 ppg was the most that Bell averaged over the course of a single college basketball season, working for a Mark Madsen team that notched over 20 wins and was close to the doorstep of the NCAA Tournament. He also had career highs in field goals made along with three pointers attempted as Bell looks to carve out a NBA career.



In his one season with the Bears, he displayed good catch and shoot ability, namely putting more games together while on the road including at Kansas State. Chris Bell also can get really hot from three and dump in buckets from long range. At the next level, he’ll need to continue to work on his off the dribble game and finishing at the rim if he wants to take that next step.



Bell’s next foray includes competing for the Pelicans NBA Summer League roster in Las Vegas in just a couple of weeks.