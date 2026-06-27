Cal Men's Basketball F John Camden signs with Washington Wizards

The second Golden Bear to test the NBA waters has signed a deal for NBA Summer League. Cal Men’s Basketball F John Camden has reached an agreement with the Washington Wizards according to DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich.



Camden is coming off a season where he started 33 games for the Bears and averaged 13.8 points per game on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 39.5% from three point range. His lone season in Berkeley included a season high of 26 points and an impactful 25 points and 10 rebounds double double at Stanford. He drilled 87 threes, which is the third most in single-season history at Cal.



Like many others in this day and age, Camden took a long road to get to where he was in final season with the Bears. He started his college campaign out at the University of Memphis before transferring to fellow ACC foe Virginia Tech for a couple of seasons. His penultimate stop included a successful time at the University of Delaware, where he earned All-CAA Second Team honors with the Blue Hens after 29 double figure scoring games and ripping the cords with a 46.1% three point percentage.



At the next level, Camden will be a spacing forward, who demonstrated some solid chops defensively at times for Cal. His catch and shoot game from beyond the arc will serve him well and he can put the ball on the deck to get to his mid range shot as well, as he did many times for Mark Madsen and company this year.



As Camden looks to build his portfolio, the next steps involve continuing to polish his off the dribble work in creating more shots for himself. Moreover, if he can improve his switch ability, he will find several avenues for himself to make a lasting impression with Washington during summer league.