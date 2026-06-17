Cal Men's Basketball G TT Carr returns to the Bears

As Cal Men’s Basketball adventures in its first days of practice, the final roster was updated and a familiar face returned. A couple of weeks ago we mentioned the possibilities about how this new roster looks, but this is an official update that G TT Carr is back for his sophomore season in Berkeley. Carr previously declared to Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman that he would return before entering the transfer portal soon thereafter.



The Bay Area native appeared in 32 games, averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for Mark Madsen in his freshman campaign. He primarily played the sixth man role off the bench for the Bears and at times, provided a lot of good energy and hustle when the team needed it.



His off the dribble game and passing were encouraging data points overall in his development and is looking to take the next step when it comes to playing with offensive force and becoming a consistent scoring threat at all three levels. Carr got to the rim well but was susceptible at times to not launching his jump shot when open, and will elevate his ceiling if he can unlock that.



In his sophomore year, Carr will be fighting, Jordan Ross, Michael Cooper, Nojus Indrusaitis and potentially Jovani Ruff for backcourt minutes as Cal looks to offset the losses of Justin Pippen and Dai Dai Ames. Under the NCAA Basketball calendar, the California Golden Bears currently have eight weeks of practice this summer with eight hours per week, including four hours of on-court instruction.



Golden Bear Report will have more in the coming weeks from the program on the developments in recruiting, building the roster and ultimately how this team is looking to take the next step in making the NCAA Tournament for the program’s first appearance since Jaylen Brown and the 2016 team.