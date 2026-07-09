Cal Women's Basketball relishes opportunity to make it back to the NCAA Tournament

In an era of college athletics where change seems rather inevitable, Cal Women’s Basketball was able to buck that trend in retaining most of its core players from last years roster.



After making the NCAA Tournament in the 2024-25 season as a No. 8 seed, the Bears got close but couldn’t get over the hump in last years campaign. They ended up riding the bubble bracketology wave until bowing out in the 2nd round of the ACC Tournament and going on a run to the quarterfinals in the WBIT. Of the Bears 15 losses, 10 of them were by single digits last year, including games against NCAA Tournament teams in Clemson, Duke, Vanderbilt, USC and Syracuse.



That can become a point of trepidation when it comes to the offseason outlook, but Eighth Year Head Coach Charmin Smith and staff got right to work in retaining their own players before being intentional in the transfer portal.



“We wanted to keep our core. We wanted to keep our culture and the personality that has been shaping us,” Smith told Golden Bear Report. “We knew that we could return starters …. we added seven good pieces that we needed, three post players which was a need of ours and to see them in practice right now, they’re making a difference.”

Cal returns five of its seven leading scorers, including all conference guard Lulu Twidale and upstart sophomore Taylor Barnes. Moreover, the Bears return gritty forward Gisella Maul, who was among the most improved players in the ACC last season as pieces alongside guard Mjracle Sheppard and forward Naya Ojukwu.



“First, it was about securing our returners. We went hard after our core,” Smith said. “We knew that we needed a five, we were very intentional with that. Wanted to get more depth on the perimeter and some firepower. Most importantly, the character piece, as best we could, we wanted to get good people.”

As Cal Women’s Basketball looks to take that next step, adding more size to the roster was paramount along with the ability to refine players games to execute more when the time called for it, including envisioning a future where Smith sees Twidale going pro based on the work she continues to put in not only working with herself but in how she pushes it forward by pouring into the team.

The Bears did so with the addition of Albina Syla, who won the 2026 Atlantic 10 Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award with the Rhode Island Rams. Mixing in with acquiring one of Missouri’s premier scorers in Shannon Dowell and Cal has the resources to take that next step in ACC play.



For Smith, that appreciation for the stability carries over to the coaching staff and support staff, who have been on the Haas Pavilion sidelines for at least three years.

“Keeping that continuity, it makes me feel comfortable. This is my family,” Smith reflected. “They do a good job of adding where I’m deficient and can be better. We’re all fighting for the same thing and I think that trickles down to the players.”

Basketball is a sport that’s being introduced to the concept of General Managers and Meghin Williams has taken the mantle on for Cal Women’s Basketball. What was once a varying job description has become an instrumental pillar for what the program wants to achieve and the talent acquisition behind it.



“Meghin has taken so much on her plate, to take things of mine and our coaches plate. The way we managed the portal these past two years is really indicative of her impact. How we’re able to get good players and manage the financial phase well.”



The Bears have the tools to make the Big Dance for the second time in three years. From a culture of care, to chemistry that’s been nurtured and roster construction that looks to have addressed some concerns, Cal believes it has an opportunity to make a run at something meaningful.