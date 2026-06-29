Collin Morikawa rips off third place result at Travelers Championship

Sitting in 14th place, eight strokes off the lead at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship, it was time for Cal golf alum Collin Morikawa to make a run from back in the field.



One round of 61 later, he was eventually laying down the number in the clubhouse later in a set of 18 holes that featured nine birdies, five of which came on the front nine alone.

The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro AM winner, Morikawa was able to climb up the leaderboard all the way to third, missing out on a playoff between high profile stars Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by just one stroke. Its the first Top 10 for him since all the way back in April at the RBC Heirtage.

To magify any potential happenings, the final round wad delayed by almost an hour and a half as the former Golden Bear ripped trough the final few holes in his round.



And the crowd then began to believe.

BIRDIE AT LAST TO TIE LEAD IN RAIN 🤯



Collin Morikawa birdies No. 18 to tie Scottie Scheffler at -20 @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/6TE20rIVhE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2026

Then Hovland and Scheffler found just enough to scoot away in the dying holes, including navigating a land mine on No. 18 keep the tournament going in the first place.



Collin Morikawa, is looking for his first multi win season since the 2021 campaign, where he won the Open Championship and Workday Championship. Through 2026, he’s also put himself on the fringe of some real solid results, with two Top 20 finishes across the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open.



From the big picture, Morikawa putting himself contonously back into the fight is exactly what he needs to be doing. 2024 and 2025 was a struggle for the former Golden Bear great, and as he looks to get himself in more leverage situations on the rest of the PGA Tour calendar, he’s already found a little more proof of concept this season.