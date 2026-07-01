EA Sports releases Cal Football ratings for College Football '27

One of the bigger parts of this offseason for Cal were some of the non football activations, including the evaluation of the revamped roster in the EA Sports College Football series. A team that brought in a bevy of talent across the board but at the same time also has some spots that have unproven marks, EA had a lot to sort through when evaluating this squad.

The overalls

Offense: 85

Defense: 78

Special Teams: 85

Overall: 81

The Highest Rated Bears

WR Ian Strong – 90

TE Dorian Thomas – 89

WR Chase Hendricks – 87

OL Tyson Ruffins – 87

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele – 85

CB Daniel Harris – 84

K Towns McGough – 83

CB Ricky Fletcher – 81

TE Mason Mini – 81

DL Jericho Johnson – 81

OL Sioape Vatikani – 81

WR Cooper Perry – 81

Notables

RB Adam Mohammed – 81

DL Nate Burrell – 80

S Aiden Manutai – 78

S Isaiah Crosby – 78

CB Cam Sidney – 77

Did EA get the ratings right?

We’ll have more of a breakdown in the coming week here at Golden Bear Report, but there’s some things to appreciate and others to absolutely nip and tuck at.

I love the rating of Dorian Thomas coming off his breakout campaign at New Mexico and co sign the danger that Chase Hendricks brings to the table in his own right.



Towns McGough’s rating doesn’t fit what his college output has shown to this point while Jaron-Keawe Sagaolutele has more than a case for a rating increase given everything he did in his true freshman season.



Ricky Fletcher’s rating is bound to go up. Not to give away too much from the spring football rewind on the corners, but Fletcher stood out most to me and I expect him to be the leader on the field for the backline.



I’m sure many of you guys have opinions on how Cal Football was viewed by the numbers. Stay tuned for analysis on some of the hits and whiffs of this video game cycle.