For some time, there’s been reported shopping of all-NBA and former Cal guard Jaylen Brown off the Boston Celtics. The 2024 NBA champion and Finals MVP is provisionally on the move to the Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia 76ers.



ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the provisional trade, which features a return of Paul George, two first round picks and two second round picks back to Boston.



For years in the lead up to this reported move, the Celtics were shopping Brown around and from an outsider’s perspective, it reads that this was a bridge too far in terms of not appreciating what they had amidst working through the return of Jayson Tatum.



Both Brown and George are set to make over 50 million dollars per season in the coming years but George is 36 years old and widely viewed as a negative contract. There have been similar murmurs about the view of the 29 year old Brown’s contract as well but this felt like a split that kept inching closer and closer once the Celtics lost a 3-1 series lead in this years first round of the playoffs against the 76ers.

Brown was very matter of fact in his response when his name was being floated around with not a lot of leverage, referencing his body of work through his career.

Nobody has won more combined regular season and playoff games since I entered the league 10 years ago — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 27, 2026

The former Golden Bear enters his first season in Philly coming off a campaign where he averaged just under 29 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game on 47.8% shooting from the floor and 35.8% from three point range. He became more ball dominant this year as Tatum returned from a ruptured Achilles injury.



In what ultimately what a bitter end in Boston, Brown made waves in the east coast community, looking to build equity across the city. He and Jason Kidd also partnered to lead Oakland XChange, helping to lead business education in real estate development, technology and cultural competency.



Its a new era for the former one year Cal Bear, who was part of the last team to make the NCAA Tournament back in 2016.