2027 DB Malakai Taufoou commits to Oregon over Cal, host of West Coast Schools

It was a hotly contested recruitment for months and even into the final days, as Serra (San Mateo) 2027 DB Malakai Taufoou selected Oregon over Cal, Washington, BYU and Penn State on the Rivals Youtube channel this afternoon.

The Ducks, Bears and Huskies all completed in home visits during the week to land Taufoou and eventually it was Oregon Defensive Coordinator Chris Hampton who won out. Oregon met with Taufoou and company on Tuesday with Cal and Washington in tow on succeeding days.

“I think this decision does a great job in making me step out of my comfort zone,” Taufoou told Rivals. “I have to get better to compete at that school.”

Taufoou mentioned that the Ducks made him a priority and through the process did talk to a coach once a day as other reasons why the 6’2 200 defensive back intends to head up to Eugene.

What’s next at defensive back for Cal

The Bears will have to pivot with official visits taking shape in the coming weeks. In terms of nabbing Serra Padres, all is not lost as Cal is targeting S Jeovanni Henley in the 2027 class as well.

Cal has Myles Baker and Duvay Williams slotted into the commitment class and is also hosting UCLA commit Pole Moala in the coming weeks on an OV. Down the line, Cal also has five star target Hayden Stepp slated to head to Berkeley along with Grant Moser.

Malakai Taufoou *currently* has an official visit set up with Cal in June, and until the dotted line is signed in the National Letter of Intent, the Bears can feasibly still try to flip the Bay Area product.

As we’ve seen over almost the last decade in Berkeley, Cal has been among the nations best in defensive back development and has that reputation not only among prep recruits but high profile transfers as well. While it is an unfortunate situation, there are multiple ways for the Golden Bears to pivot in the near future.