Max Homa rallies to finish 2nd at John Deere Classic

For the second week in a row, a Cal Golf alum has put together a furious rally to earn a Top 5 on the PGA Tour. Last week it was Collin Morikawa at the Travelers Championship with a final round 61 and this week it was Max Homa who throttled up on the back nine to finish with a 64 in solo second. Its his best finish this season and the first Top 3 finish for the former Golden Bear since the 2024 Masters Tournament.



Homa, who has yet to win since getting a victory at Torrey Pines back in 2023, has been through some trying times on the golf course. He’s missed several majors and only recently started to make a run comparable to some of his earlier success in the decade, starting his current run of form with a Top 10 at this years Masters Tournament.



Post round Sunday, Homa reflected on what got him going this weekend as he vaulted up the ranks with a chance to force a playoff on the final hole. He would hit his approach just off the fringe and couldn’t get the putt back to the hole to go down, but put himself in position to win amidst what has been trying times.



“I love the golf course. I never really had played well at a place where you got to go deep to win or to contend,” Homa said. “I usually avoid places where the scores are 20-under, but it suits my game really nicely. I feel like I’ve done a good job with reading the greens here, too, which is a bonus.”



As Homa sets forward on 2026, he’s going to have to do it while only making the field for two majors. Max Homa didn’t make it through U.S. Open final qualifying and didn’t make the threshold for this years Open Championship without the win from this weekend at the John Deere Classic.