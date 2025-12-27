Michael Hutchings, Da'Von Brown announced as Cal's new defensive coordinators

Tosh Lupoi is going to model his first staff at Cal in a similar fashion to the one he’s leaving at Oregon. Cal announced the hirings of Michael Hutchings and Da’Von Brown on Friday night. Hutchings will take over the role of defensive coordinator while Brown will serve as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Hutchings returns to the Bay Area after three seasons in the NFL where he was most recently the safeties coach for the Minnesota Vikings. The De La Salle alum and Antioch native has a connection to Lupoi outside of being alums of the same high school.

The former USC linebacker also coached at Oregon like Lupoi. Their time did not overlap in Eugene as Hutchings was with the Ducks in the 2021 season under Mario Cristobal as a defensive analyst. He served as the outside linebackers at Western Kentucky in 2022 before moving on to the NFL

He was part of the defensive staff at USC after his playing career came to an end. Hutchings is credited with helping to develop All-American safety Talanoa Hufanga during his time with the Trojans. Hutchings also helped develop defensive Marlon Tuipulotu while in Los Angeles.

The new Cal defensive coordinator was promoted from assistant defensive backs coach to safeties coach ahead of the 2024 season. That year, the Vikings led the NFL in interceptions with 24 and passes defended with 95. Former Bear Cam Bynum was part of the group in Minnesota under Hutchings.

Join us in welcoming Defensive Coordinator @CoachHutch_ to Bear Territory 👏🐻#GoBears pic.twitter.com/FoA2zM59eX — Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 27, 2025

Brown will serve as co-defensive coordinator alongside Hutchings

The Bears announced Brown as the new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach soon after announcing Hutchings. The Florida Atlantic alum has quickly moved up the collegiate coaching ranks since his playing days came to an end.

The Florida native joins the Bears after three seasons at Western Kentucky. He guided the Hilltoppers’ secondary during his time at WKU. Brown was named the defensive backs coach when he arrived in 2023 before eventually being promoted co-defensive coordinator in January.

His defensive back group helped WKU limit teams to the fewest passing touchdowns in Conference USA this season. The Hilltoppers accounted for nine interceptions across 13 games.

Brown worked at Ole Miss prior to taking over the defensive backs at WKU. He first served as a graduate assistant and later defensive analyst during the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the rebels. At Ole Miss, Brown worked for his former coach after playing for Lane Kiffin with the Owls.

After graduating from FAU, Brown began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Division III Geneva College in 2020.

He is the first official member of Cal’s staff without any clear connections to Lupoi. On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday that Cal is also set to hire Oregon analyst Steven Haunga as tight ends coach run game coordinator.