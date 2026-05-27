Select Cal Football kickoff times released

As the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced recently, 2026’s weeks one to three along with Friday games for the Cal Football schedule would have their kickoff times and TV designations released today.

The Bears can finally put some times on the board as the ACC announced those respective kickoffs this afternoon.



Cal will open the season on Saturday, September 5 against the UCLA Bruins at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.



In week two, the Bears head to upstate New York to take on the Syracuse Orange at 12:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.



Cal faces its lone FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks, at 12:30 p.m. on ACC Network during week three.

On a Friday night in Berkeley during week four, Cal takes on the Clemson Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.



Cal closes its non conference slate at UNLV on October 3 at 12:30 p.m. with coverage on CBS Sports Network.



From week six onwards, kickoff times will be released approximately 10 days before the respective game.



2026 Cal Football Schedule



Week 1: Saturday, September 5 vs UCLA (7:30 p.m. PT ,ESPN)

Week 2: Saturday, September 12 at Syracuse (12:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Week 3: Saturday, September 19 vs Wagner (12:30 p.m., ACC Network)



Week 4: Friday, September 25 vs Clemson (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 5: Saturday, October 3 at UNLV (12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Week 6: Saturday, October 10 vs Virginia Tech (network and time TBD)

Week 7: Saturday, October 17 vs Wake Forest (network and time TBD)

Week 8: Saturday, October 24 at SMU (network and time TBD)

Week 9: Saturday, October 31 at NC State (network and time TBD)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Saturday, November 14 at Virginia (network and time TBD)

Week 12: Saturday, November 21, The 129th Big Game vs Stanford (network and time TBD)

Week 13: Saturday, November 28 vs Pitt (network and time TBD)

Week 14: Saturday, December 5, ACC Championship (9 am PT, ABC)