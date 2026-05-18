The Golden Journey and why I'm joining On3 to cover Cal

BAY AREA – Growing up during the rise of Cal Football under Jeff Tedford was a therapeutic experience. I was an elementary school kid, starry eyed as I started watching games on TV, with one of the nations most electric teams in my backyard. I’ve become infatuated with the community surrounding this team, one that has become unflappable through Kevin Riley not getting out of bounds, every Jared Goff game ending up in 40+ point shootouts, constant dismissals during realignment talks and through every heartbreak known to mankind. Like many in this fanbase, I’ve been there.

There’s truly nothing like the Cal fandom. A place that cares so much not only about the people suiting up inside California Memorial Stadium and Haas Pavilion among other places, but also holds them in the highest regard as representatives of the university they so dearly love. It’s a community that I’ve grown exponentially more attached to over my last four phenomenal years at Write For California. I truly can’t thank them enough for the platform they all gave me to allow me to do what I do. Your passion has allowed me to showcase my skills and ultimately allowed this guy in his early 20’s to chase his dreams.

You just never know when an opportunity you just can’t refuse will show up at your door. That’s why I’m excited to announce my move to On3 | Rivals, which doesn’t even become a blip on the radar without the support of Golden Bear community and mentorship I had at WFC. With the exceptional resources of an elite recruiting team at Rivals and cross site publishers featuring Cal opponentsm we’ll be able to tackle everything surrounding the Golden Bears. On3 is the fastest growing fan site network and has understood what the impact of the Cal and Bay Area market at large can be. With the new energy surrounding football and both basketball programs, now was a good time for me to invest alongside some of the historical pillars in this space.



We will have Cal covered from all angles, delivering exclusive reporting both on and off the field, expert analysis and most importantly stories that humanize some of the most renown programs on the West Coast.

I’m thrilled to bring together a sense of community as we embark on this new chapter together. Your support and investment in me is not something I take lightly.

Let’s go make some magic happen.