Annyonymous Big Ten coach on Minnesota: "They're so consistent"

Athlon Sports on Monday released the Big Ten edition of its highly popular Coaches Anonymous series, and three Big Ten coaches spoke highly of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and his Golden Gophers program.

Consistency

One Big Ten coach praised the consistency of P.J. Fleck and his program, though he did suggest the Gophers’ ceiling likely isn’t much higher. Since being hired ahead of the 2017 season, the Golden Gophers have been consistently in the upper-half of the Big Ten with an overall record of 66-44.

That record ranks the Gophers ahead of programs including Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Illinois, UCLA, Maryland, Purdue, Nebraska, and Rutgers.

In 2025, the Gophers won eight games, their fourth season in the last five in which they won at least eight games. They won eight or more games five times since 2019.

“They’re so consistent,” one coach said. “I would anticipate them staying at the level they’ve been at, probably not competing for the conference. I wouldn’t call them a dark horse. They won’t be in the bottom half (of the Big Ten).”

Player evaluation

Another coach had high praise for the Golden Gophers’ player evaluations. The Gophers this past recruiting cycle signed their best class of the P.J. Fleck era, finishing No. 32 in the country and No. 9 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers also went into the transfer portal and put together a strong transfer class, which included talents such as DL Xion Chapman, DL Naquan Crowder, WR Noah Jennings, EDGE TJ Bush, S Mekhai Smith, and CB Aydan West.

“They evaluate really well,” the coach said. “They’re just like Illinois. Their GM (Gerrit Chernoff) is awesome. They have a really, really good personnel staff. They know exactly what their wheelhouse is, and they strike really well in it.”

Row the Boat

The final coach’s anonymous thoughts on the Gophers were pretty simple. The Gophers culture of “Row the Boat” and pulling in the same direction is a key to their success.

“It’s funny because P.J. Fleck’s thing is ‘Row the Boat,’ which is so fitting for them because in college football, whether the decision is right or wrong, as long as everybody is in it together, you’re usually gonna do something good. That’s what they are.”

Key Quotes about rival programs

Here are some interesting quotes from Big Ten coaches surrounding key Minnesota rivals.

Nebraska: “They’re in a ton of denial with the quarterback situation. Dylan Raiola is as good as they get as a player and as a person; losing him, I thought he was their last hope. He was the pin that was holding that thing together.”

Wisconsin: “Truthfully, I was surprised that both Wisconsin and Maryland decided to run it back with their head coaches. I wasn’t really impressed with either one of those teams. It almost felt like they didn’t really know who the next guy was gonna be, so they decided they’d rather have a year to prepare a move like that.”

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