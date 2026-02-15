If the Season Ended Today: A Look at the Big Ten Tournament Bracket

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ 2025-26 regular season is quickly winding down. After suffering their second straight loss Saturday night on the road in Seattle, the Gophers have just six games remaining over the next 20 days.

With less than three weeks left in the regular season, Gophers Nation takes a look at the current state of the Big Ten standings and how this year’s Big Ten Tournament field would shape up if the season ended today.

Double Byes

Currently, the four teams set to receive double-byes to the Big Ten quarterfinals are Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, and Nebraska.

Michigan is currently 24-1 overall and 14-1 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines are the No. 2 team in the nation. Illinois is 21-5 (12-3) and ranked eighth nationally, while Purdue sits right behind them at 21-4 (11-3), ranking 13th in the AP Poll.

Nebraska, after starting the season on an extensive conference win streak that dates back to last season and reached 24 games, has dropped three of its last five games. The Cornhuskers are currently ranked within the top 10 but could tumble a bit in Monday’s updated rankings.

Single Byes

Teams that would receive single byes as of February 15 include Wisconsin, Michigan State, UCLA, and Iowa.

Wisconsin is currently 18-7, including 10-4 in conference play. Michigan State is tied with the Badgers in the conference standings at 20-5 (10-4), while UCLA is 17-8 (9-5). Iowa, the final team with a bye as of now, is 18-7 (8-6), narrowly holding the final bye over Ohio State.

First Round Matchups

The Big Ten Tournament will get underway on March 10 with the No. 16 seed taking on the No. 17 seed (Game 1), as well as the No. 15 seed facing the No. 18 seed (Game 2).

Currently, those two matchups would pit No. 16 Oregon (9-16, 2-12) against No. 17 Northwestern (10-16, 2-13), while the second game would feature No. 15 Maryland (10-15, 3-11) taking on No. 18 Penn State (11-15, 2-13).

Matchups

#16 Oregon Ducks vs. #17 Northwestern Wildcats

#15 Maryland Terrapins vs. #18 Penn State Nittany Lions

Second Round Matchups

Day two of the tournament on Wednesday, March 11, will feature four games, starting with the winner of Game 1 taking on the No. 9 seed. That current No. 9 seed would be the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Game 4 would feature the No. 12 and No. 13 seeds, which is where the Golden Gophers currently sit. Minnesota, at 11-14 overall and 4-10 in conference play, is the current No. 13 seed, with its opening opponent being the Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10). The Huskies defeated the Golden Gophers on Saturday evening, 69-57.

Despite being only .500, Washington is widely considered one of the top-50 teams in the country by analytical rankings, making this a tough first-round matchup for the Gophers.

The third game on Wednesday would feature the Game 2 winner between Maryland and Penn State taking on the No. 10 seed, currently Indiana (17-9, 8-7), while the fourth and final game of the day would be the No. 11 seed against the No. 14 seed. Currently, that matchup would feature No. 11 USC (18-7, 7-7) and No. 14 Rutgers (10-15, 3-11).

Matchups

Game 1 Winner vs. #9 Ohio State Buckeyes

#12 Washington Huskies vs. #13 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Game 2 Winner vs. #10 Indiana Hoosiers

#11 USC Trojans vs. #14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Third Round Matchups

Without delving too far into potential matchups, the third round would feature the four single-bye teams: No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Michigan State, No. 7 UCLA, and No. 8 Iowa.

Quarterfinals Matchups

The quarterfinals would feature the four double-bye teams: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Purdue, and No. 4 Nebraska.

Full Potential Schedule (As of Feb. 15)

First Round (Tuesday)

(Game 1) #16 Oregon Ducks vs. #17 Northwestern Wildcats

(Game 2) #15 Maryland Terrapins vs. #18 Penn State Nittany Lions

Second Round (Wednesday)

(Game 3) Game 1 Winner vs. #9 Ohio State Buckeyes

(Game 4) #12 Washington Huskies vs. #13 Minnesota Golden Gophers

(Game 5) Game 2 Winner vs. #10 Indiana Hoosiers

(Game 6) #11 USC Trojans vs. #14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Third Round (Thursday)

(Game 7) Game 3 Winner vs. #8 Iowa Hawkeyes

(Game 8) Game 4 Winner vs. #5 Wisconsin Badgers

(Game 9) Game 5 Winner vs. #7 UCLA Bruins

(Game 10) Game 6 Winner vs. #6 Michigan State Spartans

Quarterfinals (Friday)

(Game 11) Game 7 Winner vs. #1 Michigan Wolverines

(Game 12) Game 8 Winner vs. #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers

(Game 13) Game 9 Winner vs. #2 Illinois Fighting Illini

(Game 14) Game 10 Winner vs. #3 Purdue Boilermakers

Semifinals (Saturday)

(Game 15) Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

(Game 16) Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner

Final (Sunday)

(Game 17) Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation

