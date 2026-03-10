Cade Tyson earns All-Big Ten honors after monster Minnesota season

Minnesota star forward Cade Tyson has made his impact felt all season on the court, averaging 19.5 points per game. On Tuesday, prior to the start of this year’s Big Ten Tournament, the senior forward earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions from both the coaches and media.

The former Missisippi Valley Conference Rookie of the Year flourished with the Golden Gophers after a 2024-25 season at North Carolina in which he averaged just 2.1 points per game in 15 games.

The North Carolina standout on top of averaging 19.5 points per game, which ranked top-10 in the Big Ten, also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

In Big Ten action, Tyson averaged 17.5 points per game, shooting 45.6% from the field, including 41.8% from three-point range. He was also a 84.5% shooter from the free throw line during the regular season.

On top of Tyson earning All-Big Ten honors, Gophers junior Bobby Durkin earned the Minnesota Sportsmanship Award.

The Davidson transfer during the regular season averaged 10.2 points per game, playing in all 31 games for the program. He shot 44.3% from the field, includign 39.6% from three-point range, making 74 three-pointers on the season. He also shot extremely well from the free throw line with an 88.9% shooting percentage.

Minnesota will begin its Big Ten Tournament run on Wednesday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

