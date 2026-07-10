Former Minnesota Golden Gopher star Cade Tyson suing for additional year of eligiblity

Court records show that former Minnesota Golden Gophers star forward Cade Tyson is one of 12 former student-athletes suing the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.

Court records obtained by Gophers Nation show Tyson as a listed plaintiff as part of Wisne et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association. The case was filed on Wednesday in the Colorado District Court. It’s listed as case number 1:26-cv-03063 and will be handled by Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney.

Who else is suing the NCAA?

Also listed as plaintiffs in the case are seven additional basketball players from across the country: Brock Wisne (Northern Colorado), Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro (Cal State Fullerton), Aislin Malcolm (Robert Morris), Anthony Johnson (Arizona State), Isaiah Jones (South Florida), Louie Jordan (Radford), and Aidan Shaw (Boston College).

Baseball players Dimond Loosli from Penn State, Brett Griffiths from Ball State, and Jake Morell from Seattle are also listed, as is Abbigail Jefferies, a track-and-field athlete for Long Island University.

Why are the athletes suing the NCAA?

Notably, the lawsuit comes a month after the NCAA approved a new 5-for-5 rule, granting all active NCAA student-athletes a fifth year of eligibility. All incoming student-athletes starting with the 2026 summer and 2026 fall semesters will have five years to play five.

Student-athletes like Tyson, however, who exhausted their eligibility before the ruling, were not granted a fifth year.

That being said, on Thursday, an Ohio judge granted a preliminary injunction for 24 men’s and women’s college basketball players who sued the NCAA for eligibility. Similar to Tyson’s lawsuit, the lawsuit heard by Judge Christopher Wagner claimed that the NCAA’s new age-based model was unfair to student athletes who would’ve been eligible for a fifth year but were shut out from doing so since they were no longer eligible under the previous NCAA rules.

Could Cade Tyson return to Minnesota?

Tysonn exhausted his eligibility this past season in his lone season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0% from the field, including 41.3% from three-point range.

Despite his spectacular senior season, Tyson went undrafted in this year’s NBA Draft and has not surfaced on any NBA Summer League rosters, likely due to his involvement in this lawsuit.

If Tyson and the athletes involved in Wisne et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association. To receive additional eligibility, a return to Minnesota is unlikely for the North Carolina native.

Currently, Minnesota has a full 15-man roster for its 2026-27 season. Notably, shortly after the season ended, Tyson did enter the NCAA transfer portal, as he and his representatives looked at possible avenues for an additional year of eligibility. If granted eligibility, Tyson would certainly either remain in the transfer portal or re-enter the transfer portal and could immediately become one of the most coveted players in the country for programs looking to make last-minute roster additions.

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