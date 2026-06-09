California EDGE rusher Cameron Saunders commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added their 28th commitment to their 2027 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, Valley Christian (San Jose, CA) EDGE rusher Cameron Saunders announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Saunders ‘ commitment comes a little over a week after wrapping up an official visit to the Twin Cities. He also visited Arizona State and had scheduled official visits to California and Utah.

“The official was very good in all ways,” Saunders previously said about the visit. “What stood out was how much the coaches genuinely care about the players and all their energy.”

“I met with coach (PJ) Fleck, coach (Danny) Collins, and coach C.J. (Robbins),” he also noted. “The conversations were very good, talking about football, their style of play, and how I fit into the scheme, and compared some of my film. We also talked more outside of football, about just life.”

The Rivals Industry Rankings rank Saunders as a top-1000 player nationally, including the No. 83 edge rusher and No. 77 player in the state of California. Rivals and 247Sports view him similarly. Rivals ranks him as the No. 89 EDGE rusher nationally and the No. 61 player in California. 247Sports slightly higher as the No. 87 EDGE and the No. 59 player in California.

Saunders is Minnesota’s fourth EDGE rusher commitment, joining in-state four-star Eli Diane (Wayzata, MN), Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) three-star Kelsey Rose Jr., and Newark (Newark, OH)’s Roy Price.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (3): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Tennessee (1): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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