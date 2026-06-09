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California EDGE rusher Cameron Saunders commits to Minnesota

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley2 hours agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added their 28th commitment to their 2027 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, Valley Christian (San Jose, CA) EDGE rusher Cameron Saunders announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Saunders ‘ commitment comes a little over a week after wrapping up an official visit to the Twin Cities. He also visited Arizona State and had scheduled official visits to California and Utah.

“The official was very good in all ways,” Saunders previously said about the visit. “What stood out was how much the coaches genuinely care about the players and all their energy.”

“I met with coach (PJ) Fleck, coach (Danny) Collins, and coach C.J. (Robbins),” he also noted. “The conversations were very good, talking about football, their style of play, and how I fit into the scheme, and compared some of my film. We also talked more outside of football, about just life.”

The Rivals Industry Rankings rank Saunders as a top-1000 player nationally, including the No. 83 edge rusher and No. 77 player in the state of California. Rivals and 247Sports view him similarly. Rivals ranks him as the No. 89 EDGE rusher nationally and the No. 61 player in California. 247Sports slightly higher as the No. 87 EDGE and the No. 59 player in California.

Saunders is Minnesota’s fourth EDGE rusher commitment, joining in-state four-star Eli Diane (Wayzata, MN), Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) three-star Kelsey Rose Jr., and Newark (Newark, OH)’s Roy Price.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett FeeneyFurian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg HargrowTaye Reich
Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden ThomasKevin FerrygoodCarlos Ferguson
Tight End (2): Brooks BakkoDrake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph HamerWill Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe
EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate WallaceKason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (3): Zak WalkerJordan Walley
Safeties (3): Wyatt LiebentrittMaxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe
Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Tennessee (1): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr
Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood
Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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