Moorhead (MN) CB Zak Walker commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have, for the fourth time in the 2027 recruiting cycle, landed a budding talent from Moorhead High School (Moorhead, MN).

On Wednesday morning, Moorhead standout cornerback Zak Walker announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers. He joins fellow Spuds standouts in quarterback Jett Feeney, running back Taye Reich, and wide receiver David Mack.

“After a great visit and talk with my family, I have decided to commit to the University of Minnesota,” Walker announced on X. “The people, culture, and player development make it a place I am proud to call home. Row the Boat!”

The Gophers now hold five commitments from athletes within the great Fargo metropolitan area, as four-star tight end Brooks Bakko hails from the Fargo bedroom community of Kindred.

This past fall, Walker was a key two-way standout for Moorhead, including 71 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns. Also a track and field participant, Walker this spring has recorded a 100m best of 10.57, a 200m best of 21.36, and a 400 meter best of 49.40 to go along with a 24′ 8” long jump.

He is the first cornerback commitment in the Golden Gophers’

The Gophers now hold 15 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class, which ranks 27th nationally and 10th in the Big Ten.

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