Clemson poaches Minnesota assistant Chad Warner

The Clemson Tigers have poached Minnesota assistant coach Chad Warner from Niko Medved’s staff.

Clemson announced Warner’s hiring on Monday morning. Warner spent one season with the Golden Gophers under Medved after previously serving as an assistant at Furman for three seasons.

Warner’s departure from Minnesota to the southeast doesn’t come as a surprise, as he has spent much of his life, including college and his professional career, in the region. He previously served as the head coach at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, for eight seasons, posting a 156-91 record.

While Warner departs the staff, Minnesota is currently still set to retain Brian Cooley, Armon Gates, Aaaron Katsuma, and Dave Thorson. However, time remains for potential departures following the Crown Tournament this upcoming week.

Every assistant but Dave Thorson is currently finishing their first year with the program, while Thorson is currently in his fifth season with the Gophers.

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