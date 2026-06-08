Crosstown Rivals: Minnesota schedules St. Thomas for 2026-27 season

The Minnesota men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams have added another non-conference opponent to their 2026-27 schedules.

On Monday, it was announced that both the University of Minnesota men’s and women’s basketball programs are set to host cross-town rival St. Thomas this upcoming season.

The men’s basketball team will host St. Thomas on November 6 before the Gophers women’s basketball team hosts St. Thomas on December 1.

“We’re excited to have St. Thomas on campus for a game this year,” men’s basketball head coach Niko Medved said in a press release. “Having two Division I programs right here in the Minneapolis-St. Paul’s area is great for the sport, and I know it’s something fans are really looking forward to seeing. Our schedules were able to align this year, so it seemed like a perfect time to create a fun environment here at the Barn.”

This will be the first matchup between the two programs since 1934, with the Gophers holding a 6-1 advantage against the Tommies. It will notably be their first matchup since St. Thomas became a Division I program earlier this decade in 2021.

St. Thomas last season finished 21-10, including 12-4 in Summit League action. They finished as the No. 103 team in the NET and No. 120 in RPI. They were 0-4 against Quadrant 1 and 2 teams while going 21-6 against Quadrant 3 and 4 opponents.

On the women’s side, head coach Dawan Plitzuweit had the following to say about the matchup.

“We are excited to welcome St. Thomas to The Barn this season,” she said. “Adding this matchup to our schedule creates a great opportunity for our student-athletes, fans, and both institutions. There is tremendous support for women’s basketball across the state, and we look forward to a terrific atmosphere on game day.”

The Tommies women’s team struggled in 2025-26 with a 13-16 record, including 8-8 in The Summit League. They did not have any wins against Quad 1, 2, or 3 opponents but were 13-8 against Quad 4 opponents. They finished the season No. 228 in the NET and 251 in the RPI.

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