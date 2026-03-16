Crown Tournament 2026: Minnesota's season continues against Baylor in Vegas

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball season is not over yet. On Monday, the Golden Gophers accepted an invitation to play in this year’s The Crown postseason tournament.

The Golden Gophers are one of eight teams that will partake in the crown, joining Baylor, Colorado, Creighton, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Stanford, and West Virginia.

This will be the second iteration of the crown after being introduced last year. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won last year’s Crown championship, parlaying it into a 26-6 record this season and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The tournament will take place from April 1 through April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with all games televised on Fox or FS1.

The Golden Gophers will face the Big 12’s Baylor Bears in the quarterfinals on April 1 with a 9:30 p.m. CT tipoff time. The winner will advance to face the winner of Oklahoma and Colorado on April 4.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to play in the College Basketball Crown,” Gophers head coach Niko Medved said in a press release. “Our team has worked incredibly hard this year, and we’re looking forward to extending our season and attending such a first-class event.”

The Golden Gophers in the first season under head coach Niko Medved went 15-17 overall and 8-12 in conference play. The Gophers won four of their last six regular-season games before falling to Rutgers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 72-67.

The Baylor Bears will enter The Crown with a 16-16 record, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

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